Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6,914.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after purchasing an additional 539,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

