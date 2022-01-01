Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $114,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

