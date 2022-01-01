Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $359.17 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.75.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

