Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

BRO stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

