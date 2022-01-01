Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,338 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11,133.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM opened at $52.33 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,624 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.