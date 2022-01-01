Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $155.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.69. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

