SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,197 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 138.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.