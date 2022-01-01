SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,190 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 52.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth $1,275,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 416.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,405 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 38.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.34.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.