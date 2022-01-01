SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 15,071 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of South State by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,961,000 after acquiring an additional 87,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

