SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 108.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $505.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.12 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $777.33.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

