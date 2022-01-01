SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $138.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.21.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

