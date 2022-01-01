SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 90,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.77, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

