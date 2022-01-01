SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading Down 3.6%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 131,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 520,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The stock has a market cap of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -4.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGBX. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SG Blocks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SG Blocks by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 104,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

