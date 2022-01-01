Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,218 shares of company stock valued at $11,276,705. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

PTON opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

