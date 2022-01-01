Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 67.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

