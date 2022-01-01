Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $56,879,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $233.77 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.68 and its 200 day moving average is $224.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

