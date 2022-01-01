Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,213 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of WAL opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.98 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.