Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 300 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,472,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 45,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $216.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.33. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $1,143,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,530,086. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

