Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 620 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,595,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after acquiring an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSK opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

