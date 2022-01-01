Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.96.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,483.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,479.08. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

