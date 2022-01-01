Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,476 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,066,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $207.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

