Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Visa by 743.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,032.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 571,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $127,392,000 after acquiring an additional 521,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.7% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Visa stock opened at $217.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average of $225.38. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

