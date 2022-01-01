Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

