Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,000. AbbVie comprises about 2.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

