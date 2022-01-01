Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.47 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $173.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

