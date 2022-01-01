ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

SSTI stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $344.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

