Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 430,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $89,126,000 after acquiring an additional 319,987 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 56,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $295.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.02 and a 200 day moving average of $236.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $739.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

