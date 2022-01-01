Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $350.17 million, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $305.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $375,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,600 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

