Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

