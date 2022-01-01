Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

