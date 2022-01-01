Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 88,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $268.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

