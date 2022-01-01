Signature Chain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,205.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $1.46 million and $1,205.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

