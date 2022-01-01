Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.64. 3,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 638,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

