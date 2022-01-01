Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Shares Down 5.8%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 120,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 81,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.