Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,379,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $42.51 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

