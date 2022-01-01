SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITC. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

