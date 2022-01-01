SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stake Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 110.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 806.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.3867 dividend. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

