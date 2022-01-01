SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Cap of $4.04 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $433,411.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

