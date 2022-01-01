smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,124.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and approximately $13,124.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.71 or 0.07846607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00074720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,335.27 or 0.99959680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007900 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

