Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 1,664 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $136.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

