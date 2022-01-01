Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 651 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Linde were worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $346.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.89. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

