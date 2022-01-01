Smith Salley & Associates Buys 331 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Chemed were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth $74,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHE opened at $529.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.03. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

