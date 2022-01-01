Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Unilever were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 64.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 112,924 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

