Smith Salley & Associates Has $32.89 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $32,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after buying an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

