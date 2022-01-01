Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 1,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $24,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.26. The firm has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.