Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Reaches Market Cap of $86.70 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $86.70 million and approximately $45.99 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,206,922,663 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

