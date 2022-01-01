Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $933.32 Million

Brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post sales of $933.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $918.42 million and the highest is $958.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $513.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

SQM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 546,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,632. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 68.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

