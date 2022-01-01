Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.22

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 140500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

