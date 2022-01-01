Sonar One Day Trading Volume Tops $109,590.00 (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Sonar has a market cap of $17.98 million and $109,590.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sonar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.11 or 0.07816370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00074486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.57 or 0.99862173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

