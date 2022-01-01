SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Trading Down 3.1%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94. 11 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 92,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.14.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,889,000.
SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
